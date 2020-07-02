P&G says it will not announce advertising decisions as Facebook ad boycott grows

REUTERS: Procter & Gamble said Wednesday that it will not make any announcements about its activities on advertising platforms, in response to a question about whether it will join the growing advertising boycott against Facebook.

"Our approach has been to not to make public declarations of where we stand with individual partners," a P&G spokesman said. "We are not changing that approach, so you shouldn’t expect to hear more from us on Facebook, or any other advertising platform. In the end, our actions will speak louder than our words."

P&G is the number one advertiser on Facebook according to Pathmatics data, and the industry has been watching for the consumer goods company's response as the "Stop Hate for Profit" ad boycott campaign has grown against Facebook.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale)