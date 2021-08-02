Pakistan consumer inflation rate falls to 8.4per cent in July

Business

Pakistan consumer inflation rate falls to 8.4per cent in July

Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.4per cent in July compared with a year earlier, easing from June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Men sell vegetables at their makeshift stalls at the Empress Market in Karachi
Men sell vegetables at their makeshift stalls at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Bookmark

KARACHI: Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.4per cent in July compared with a year earlier, easing from June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

July is the first month of the country's new financial year 2021-22.

"CPI inflation General, increased by 8.4per cent on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7per cent in the previous month and 9.3per cent in July 2020," the bureau said in a news release.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark