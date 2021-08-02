Pakistan consumer inflation rate falls to 8.4per cent in July

Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.4per cent in July compared with a year earlier, easing from June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

KARACHI: Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.4per cent in July compared with a year earlier, easing from June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

July is the first month of the country's new financial year 2021-22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"CPI inflation General, increased by 8.4per cent on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7per cent in the previous month and 9.3per cent in July 2020," the bureau said in a news release.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Kim Coghill)