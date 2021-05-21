Pakistan revises GDP growth for FY 2019-20 downward from -0.38per cent to -0.47per cent

Pakistan revised GDP growth for 2019-20 financial year downward from -0.38per cent to -0.47per cent on Friday, the planning ministry said.

The South Asian nation also estimated provisional GDP growth for the 2020/21 financial year at 3.94per cent, almost double the IMF and World Bank's forecasts, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)