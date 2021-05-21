Pakistan revises GDP growth for FY 2019-20 downward from -0.38per cent to -0.47per cent

Pakistan revised GDP growth for 2019-20 financial year downward from -0.38per cent to -0.47per cent on Friday, the planning ministry said.


FILE PHOTO: A labourer wearing protective face mask fills air in a tyre at a workshop along a road, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The South Asian nation also estimated provisional GDP growth for the 2020/21 financial year at 3.94per cent, almost double the IMF and World Bank's forecasts, the ministry said in a statement.

