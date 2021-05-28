Pakistan sets 4.8per cent GDP growth target for 2021/2022 financial year - planning minister

Pakistan has set 4.8per cent GDP growth target for its 2021/2022 financial year, Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Friday.

Pakistan has said it was on course to achieve 3.94per cent GDP growth for the outgoing 2020/2021 year, double the IMF and World Bank projections.

"This growth is an indicator that the revival that has started is continuing its momentum," Umar told a news conference in Islamabad.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)