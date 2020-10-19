Pakistan to lift ban on social media app TikTok after it vows to moderate content
Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.
The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)