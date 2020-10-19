Pakistan to lift ban on social media app TikTok after it vows to moderate content

Business

Pakistan to lift ban on social media app TikTok after it vows to moderate content

Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company&apos;s U.S. head office in California
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., Sept. 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Bookmark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark