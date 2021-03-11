Pakistani court orders government to ban social media app TikTok - lawyer

Pakistani court orders government to ban social media app TikTok - lawyer

A Pakistan high court on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan's telecommunications regulator said.

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app&apos;s logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, who represented Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the case, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Pakistan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

