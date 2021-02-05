Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health gets notice of SEC investigation
Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp said on Friday it had received a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and that it intends to cooperate with the investigation.
Clover, however, pushed back against a critical report from short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research, saying some claims in the report were "completely untrue".
On Thursday, Hindenburg published a scathing report, the title of which called Clover Health a "broken business," sending the insurance firm's shares down more than 10per cent, their biggest daily percentage drop in four months.
