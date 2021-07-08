Panasonic CEO says battery supply relationship with Tesla unaffected by share sale
TOKYO: Panasonic Corp's new CEO on Thursday said the Japanese company's relationship with Tesla as a battery supplier remained strong even after it sold all its shares in the U.S. electric carmaker.
"The sale has not hurt the relationship with Tesla," Yuki Kusumi said at a press roundtable.
