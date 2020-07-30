Panasonic expects annual profit to halve on Japan's COVID-19 hit

TOKYO: Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Thursday (Jul 30) it expects operating profit to drop 48.9 per cent this financial year, as the pandemic hits its wide-ranging businesses from home appliances to automotive batteries.

A leading supplier of battery cells to Tesla Inc, Panasonic forecast operating profit of 150 billion yen (US$1.4 billion) for the year through March 2021, down from 293.75 billion yen last year.

The forecast is lower than the 196.04 billion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

