Panasonic halting business with Huawei after US ban

TOKYO: Japan's Panasonic said on Thursday (May 23) it is suspending business with Huawei after a US ban on the Chinese firm over security fears, in a new blow for the telecoms giant.

"We've stopped all business transactions with Huawei and its 68 group companies ... that are subject to the US government ban," Panasonic spokesman Joe Flynn told AFP.

Advertisement

"Yesterday an internal instruction to fully enforce that rule was issued," he added, saying Panasonic's business with Huawei involves the supply of "electronic parts".

The Osaka-based company does not have a major production site for components in the United States, but it said the ban applies to goods having 25 per cent or more of US-originated technologies or materials.

The company, which makes a wide range of devices for smartphones, cars and factory automation equipment, declined to comment on which components are subject to the ban and where they are produced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying US goods last week, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.

The United States temporarily eased the restrictions on Huawei on Monday, to minimise disruption for customers.

​​​​​​​

