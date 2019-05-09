Panasonic sees 27 percent profit fall amid investor calls for change

Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Thursday it expects operating profit to drop 27.1 percent this year, amid escalating calls from investors for the sprawling electronics conglomerate to find new ways to grow.

TOKYO: Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Thursday it expects operating profit to drop 27.1 percent this year, amid escalating calls from investors for the sprawling electronics conglomerate to find new ways to grow.

Panasonic, the exclusive supplier of battery cells to Tesla Inc, forecast operating profit of 300 billion yen (US$2.73 billion) for the year through March 2020, down from 411.5 billion yen a year prior.

Advertisement

The outlook compared with the 362.5 billion yen average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Panasonic, which marked its 100th anniversary last year, has shifted its focus to corporate clients such as automakers to escape price wars in lower-margin consumer electronics.

The shift, which involved a vast migration of TV engineers to the automotive unit, helped the company restore profit growth, but its non-consumer businesses did not grow as fast as the company had hoped.

Profit in the automotive battery business, once seen as crucial for growth, was squeezed last year by production delays on Tesla's mass-market Model 3 sedan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed the Japanese company for being "a constraint on Model 3 output since July".

He has also said Tesla was looking for other battery suppliers for its new Shanghai car factory.

"We think a concerted and committed pruning of the company's business portfolio will be needed to put Panasonic back on a steep growth track," Nomura Securities analyst Yu Okazaki said in a note to clients last month.

(US$1 = 109.9100 yen)

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sonali Paul)