Pandemic-driven cleaning routines boost P&G sales forecast again

Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast for a second time on Wednesday as the consumer products giant benefited from a sustained high level of demand for its home care and cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

P&G said it expects full-year sales to rise 5per cent to 6per cent, compared with a prior forecast of a 3per cent to 4per cent increase.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)