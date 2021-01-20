Pandemic-driven cleaning routines boost P&G sales forecast again

Business

Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast for a second time on Wednesday as the consumer products giant benefited from a sustained high level of demand for its home care and cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Procter & Gamble's Oral-B toothbrush heads are seen in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016.
P&G said it expects full-year sales to rise 5per cent to 6per cent, compared with a prior forecast of a 3per cent to 4per cent increase.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

