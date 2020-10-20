Pandemic-stricken Lufthansa posts 1.26 billion euro third-quarter operating loss

Deutsche Lufthansa , which is operating less than a quarter of last year's flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported a third-quarter operating loss of 1.26 billion euros (US$1.49 billion).

FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Schoenefeld, Germany, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The German carrier said on Tuesday the loss narrowed from the second quarter because it was able to resume some flights and slash costs.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor

