Pandemic-stricken Lufthansa posts 1.26 billion euro third-quarter operating loss

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Lufthansa , which is operating less than a quarter of last year's flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported a third-quarter operating loss of 1.26 billion euros (US$1.49 billion).

The German carrier said on Tuesday the loss narrowed from the second quarter because it was able to resume some flights and slash costs.

