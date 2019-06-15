Papa John's drops KPMG as its auditor, hires EY

Papa John's International Inc has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as its auditor for fiscal year ending December 2019 after dropping KPMG LLP, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The pizza chain said it dismissed KPMG on June 10 after the KPMG's audit report indicated that the company did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting as of Dec. 30, 2018.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)