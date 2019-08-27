Papa John's set to appoint Arby's President Lynch as CEO: Bloomberg

Papa John's International Inc is set to appoint Rob Lynch, president of Arby's Restaurant Group Inc, as the Pizza chain's new chief executive officer, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.

Lynch will succeed Steve Ritchie and the management change will be made as soon as Tuesday, the report cited a person with knowledge of the matter.

Papa John's and Arby's did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)