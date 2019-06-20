Papa John's to invest US$80 million in marketing, US franchisees

Papa John's International Inc said on Wednesday it would spend US$80 million to boost its brand image and support its franchisees in the United States from the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

The company said it will also extend financial assistance to its traditional domestic franchisees in the form of lower royalties, royalty-based service incentives.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)