Parler app makes return to Apple after ban

SAN FRANCISCO: Parler, the social media platform popular with conservatives before being banned over its association with the Jan 6 US Capitol violence, made a return to Apple's online marketplace on Monday (May 17).

The move comes a month after the iPhone maker said it would allow the application with updates aimed at curbing incitements to violence.

Parler said in a statement that it provided "incontrovertible evidence to Congress and the public that... (its) scapegoating and de-platforming was profoundly unjust".

The company claimed to have more than 20 million users before being pulled from the Apple and Google online marketplaces and effectively shut down when Amazon Web Services cut ties over allegations the platform failed to stop incitement of violence by Donald Trump's supporters ahead of the Jan 6 siege of the US Capitol.

Separately, Parler announced that it was promoting George Farmer to chief executive from chief operating officer, as part of a shake-up of its leadership.

"Parler began as a small, start-up company that differed from its Big Tech competitors in its commitment to the free market of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment," Farmer said.

"For the past two months I have worked with an incredible team of people, under the leadership of (interim CEO) Mark Meckler, to bring Parler back online and return to Apple's App Store after we had been unfairly maligned by the media and its allies in Big Tech and Congress."

According to the Washington Post, the version of Parler on Apple devices will be moderated with artificial intelligence to filter out hateful content, but that these comments could still be viewed on the web or other devices.

Parler, which calls itself "the free speech social network", did not confirm the report by the Post, which said that posts labelled as hate speech or with racial slurs could be viewed by clicking through on non-Apple devices.