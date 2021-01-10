Apple suspends Parler social network from its App Store

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in
The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
CUPERTINO, California: Apple has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.

Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants using the service to coordinate Wednesday's (Jan 6) siege of the US Capitol.

"We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues," the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

