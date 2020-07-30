PayPal beats estimates with 86per cent profit jump on pandemic spending shift

REUTERS: E-commerce payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday with an 86per cent increase in quarterly profit, driven by the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it expects the trends to continue and said that for the full year it now expects earnings per share to increase about 25per cent on 22per cent revenue growth.

Three months ago the company had withdrawn full-year guidance because of uncertainty about the economic consequences of the pandemic.

"Digital payments have become more important and essential than ever," CEO Dan Schulman said.

The company processed US$222 billion in payments over the period, up 30per cent from a year earlier, adjusted for foreign exchange. The rate of payment growth compares with a year-earlier increase of 26per cent that had slowed to 19per cent in the first quarter when the pandemic broke and retail spending collapsed broadly.

The company added 21.3 million accounts during the quarter, up 137per cent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 25per cent to US$5.26 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of US$5.0 billion.

Net income increased to US$1.53 billion, or US$1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$823 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results reflected an unrealized investment gain worth 58 cents a share and included additional loan loss reserves amounting to 7 cents a share, down from the 17-cent reserve addition in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company said net income rose to US$1.26 billion, or US$1.07 per share, from US$848 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company were as much as 2.8per cent higher after the bell.

Since last reporting results on May 6, PayPal shares had surged more than 40per cent as an investment play on e-commerce.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by C Nivedita; editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Pullin)