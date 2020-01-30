PayPal posts 13per cent fall in quarterly profit

PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 13per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it spent more on acquisitions and technology.

The company's net income fell to US$507 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$584 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$4.96 billion from US$4.23 billion.

