PayPal posts 13per cent fall in quarterly profit

REUTERS: PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 13per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it spent more on acquisitions and technology.

The company's net income fell to US$507 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$584 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$4.96 billion from US$4.23 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Anna Irrera in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)