PayPal profit slumps as COVID-19 weighs on spending

Payment processor Paypal Holdings Inc reported an 87.4per cent slump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as consumers spent less due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and unemployment numbers surged.

FILE PHOTO: The German headquarters of the electronic payments division PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Net income fell to US$84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

