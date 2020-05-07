PayPal profit slumps as COVID-19 weighs on spending

REUTERS: PayPal Holdings Inc posted a 87.4 per cent slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday (May 6) as COVID-19 lockdowns hit consumer spending and forced the payments processor to boost its credit loss reserves, sending its shares down 3.7 per cent in extended trading.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced companies to lay off millions of employees, dampening consumer confidence and heavily impacting people's ability to spend on non-essential items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In March, the deteriorating environment resulting from COVID-19 further impacted PayPal's business, affecting both volumes and revenue generated from travel and events verticals as well as impacting credit income," the company said.

PayPal processed US$191 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 18 per cent from a year earlier, but missed analysts' estimates of US$194.23 billion.

Operating income was reduced by a US$237 million increase in credit loss reserves, the company said, even though it added it was seeing volumes recover in the second quarter, helped by a surge in ecommerce.

Net income fell to US$84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Mar 31, from US$667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement