PayPal quarterly profit beats estimates

PayPal Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations as the company processed more payments for merchants and consumers.

REUTERS: PayPal Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations as the company processed more payments for merchants and consumers.

Net income rose to US$526 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$411 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Revenue rose to US$3.86 billion from US$3.13 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PayPal also said its board had approved US$10 billion in share buybacks.

Shares of PayPal fell 4 percent to US$87.95 after the bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Jose, California-based PayPal has been expanding the breadth of its services through partnerships and acquisitions, as it looks to stay ahead of rivals in the increasingly competitive digital payments landscape.

PayPal processed US$139 billion in payments in the second quarter of 2018, up 29 percent from a year earlier.

Venmo, its peer-to-peer payment app popular with younger consumers, processed US$14 billion in payments in the second quarter.

PayPal raised its revenue forecast for the full year to US$15.3 billion to US$15.5 billion from US$15.2 billion to US$15.4 billion.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Anna Irrera in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)