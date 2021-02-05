PayPal says app Venmo being investigated by US consumer watchdog

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Friday it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau related to its app Venmo's alleged unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

