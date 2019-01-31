PayPal shares fall as sales outlook misses Wall Street expectations

NEW YORK: PayPal Holdings Inc shares fell almost 4 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday (Jan 30) after the online payments company forecast revenue for the current quarter short of Wall Street's expectations.

For the fourth quarter that ended in December, revenue rose to US$4.23 billion from US$3.74 billion, just missing analysts' average estimate of US$4.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the first quarter, PayPal said it expects revenue between US$4.08 billion and US$4.13 billion, falling short of analysts' average US$4.16 billion estimate. The company reaffirmed its full year outlook.

Excluding one-time items, the digital payments company earned 69 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 67 cents.

Net income fell to US$584 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from US$620 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the San Jose, California based company were down 3.85 per cent at US$88.86 after the bell on Wednesday.

PayPal separated from e-commerce platform eBay Inc in 2015 and has since focused on broadening the types of services it offers to consumers and merchants, making a slew of acquisitions and partnerships.

The company added a record 13.8 million new active accounts in the fourth quarter, compared to an increase of 8.7 million a year earlier. Around 2.9 million of those accounts were added through acquisitions.

PayPal processed US$164 billion in payments over the period, up 23 percent from a year earlier.

Venmo, its peer-to-peer payment app popular with younger consumers, processed US$19 billion of payments in the fourth quarter, up 80 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by David Gregorio)