PayPal to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets

REUTERS: PayPal Holdings said on Wednesday (May 26) it plans to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets.

The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its platform to digital currencies last October, at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was earlier reported by Coindesk, citing comments from Jose Fernandez da Ponte, who leads PayPal's blockchain, crypto and digital currencies business unit.

