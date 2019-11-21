PayPal to buy rewards platform Honey Science for US$4 billion

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp for about US$4 billion (£3.10 billion).

Honey has nearly 17 million monthly active users and notifies consumers about the lowest available price as well as a drop in prices.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)