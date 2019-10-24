PayPal tops Wall Street estimates on higher customer traffic, shares rally

PayPal Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as more people used its payment processing platform to make transactions and forecast full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates.

REUTERS: PayPal Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as more people used its payment processing platform to make transactions and forecast full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were up 8.3per cent in extended trading.

The company, which separated from eBay Inc in 2015, has made a number of acquisitions since then to expand its business.

PayPal, which facilitates payments on apps like Uber, eBay, Hulu and Spotify, reported a 19per cent rise in its revenue at US$4.38 billion, above analysts' expectations of US$4.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total payment volume (TPV), or the value of payments completed through PayPal's platform, rose 25per cent to US$178.67 billion, beating estimates of US$177.32 billion.

Number of payment transactions per active account that measures consumer engagement also rose 9per cent to 39.8.

Net income rose to US$462 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from US$436 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 61 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimates of 52 cents.

PayPal expects 2019 adjusted profit between US$3.06 and US$3.08 per share. Analysts were expecting US$2.97 per share.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)