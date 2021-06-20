PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation

The Financial News, backed by the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC), on Sunday advised against speculating about liquidity tightening and policy direction, saying such action can mislead and roil markets.

"It is not just a vague slogan saying that the central bank is maintaining liquidity in the banking system at a reasonable and sufficient level under the policy orientation of 'stability'," the newspaper said in a commentary.

Market participants do not need to have undue concern about liquidity, and should not make predictions about liquidity tightening and fluctuation based on groundless speculation, which would be misleading, it said.

