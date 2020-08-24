Pearson appoints Walt Disney exececutive Bird as new CEO

Business

Pearson appoints Walt Disney exececutive Bird as new CEO

Global education group Pearson has appointed Andy Bird, a media veteran who ran the international arm of The Walt Disney Company, as its new chief executive.

The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City,
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Bookmark

LONDON: Global education group Pearson has appointed Andy Bird, a media veteran who ran the international arm of The Walt Disney Company, as its new chief executive.

Pearson said Bird was due to start the new job on October 19, with current boss John Fallon remaining in the role until that date. He will then step down from the board and remain as an advisor until the end of the year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark