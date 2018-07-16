Singapore port authority strips Pegasus Maritime of operator licence

SINGAPORE: Marine fuel services provider Pegasus Maritime (Singapore) has lost its licence to operate bunker crafts in the port of Singapore effective immediately, the Maritime And Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore said on Monday (Jul 16).

The MPA revoked Pegasus Maritime's craft operator licence after investigations earlier this year revealed the company had allowed an unlicensed craft operator to use its bunker craft to make bunker deliveries, it said in a statement.

Pegasus Maritime did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pegasus Maritime is the first company to be stripped of an MPA-issued licence this year after a clampdown in 2017 on short deliveries to bunker fuel customers saw three of Singapore's top 10 bunker fuel suppliers losing their licences.

Industry sources said Pegasus Maritime, primarily a supplier of marine oil, itself had not been active in the market and its expulsion would have a limited impact on the marine fuels market in Singapore, the world's largest.

According to the MPA's website, as of Jul 5, the Singapore-based company is also licensed to supply marine fuels, also known as bunkers, in Singapore. It is licensed to supply diesel, oil and fuel oil bunkers.

The MPA in 2017 ranked Pegasus Maritime 49 of 55 bunker fuel suppliers by volume.