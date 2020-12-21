Pelletier-Normand named as CEO of Angry Birds maker Rovio

Finnish gaming firm Rovio, known for its Angry Birds games, said on Monday it had named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its chief executive, taking over from Kati Levoranta in January.

REUTERS: Finnish gaming firm Rovio, known for its Angry Birds games, said on Monday it had named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its chief executive, taking over from Kati Levoranta in January.

"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio's games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior," chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pelletier-Normand, former Gameloft executive, has led Rovio's Games business since January 2019.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Toby Chopra)