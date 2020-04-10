Pelosi pushes need for money for smallest US businesses
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the country's smallest businesses need to be protected against the ravages of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed for US$60 billion to be allocated to those enterprises in the next funding allocation.
WASHINGTON: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the country's smallest businesses need to be protected against the ravages of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed for US$60 billion to be allocated to those enterprises in the next funding allocation.
"There is a disparity in access to capital in our country. We do not want this tragedy of a coronavirus to exacerbate that disparity or to ossify it, to solidify it," Pelosi told reporters.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)