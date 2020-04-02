Pelosi urges US Treasury not to delay US$25 billion in grants to airlines

Business

Pelosi urges US Treasury not to delay US$25 billion in grants to airlines

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday not to hold up US$25 billion in cash grants approved by Congress last week to airlines for payroll costs.

House Speaker Pelosi holds coronavirus aid bill signing ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday not to hold up US$25 billion in cash grants approved by Congress last week to airlines for payroll costs.

"We do want them to honor what our conversation was, which is this just a stopping off point for the check. It goes to the airline and directly to the employee," Pelosi told reporters. A major aviation union and some airline officials are concerned the U.S. Treasury will demand too much in warrants or equity as a condition of the grants for airline payroll costs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark