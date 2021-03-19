Peloton CEO urges customers to read safety warnings after child dies in treadmill accident

Peloton Interactive Inc Chief Executive Officer John Foley on Thursday asked owners of the company's treadmills to check its safety warnings after an accident resulted in a child's death.

REUTERS: Peloton Interactive Inc Chief Executive Officer John Foley on Thursday asked owners of its treadmills to check safety warnings after a child died in an accident involving the company's exercise equipment.

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton," Foley said in a letter to owners of the Peloton Tread+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide," he said.

Foley also expressed his and Peloton's condolences to the victim's family.

Shares of the company fell 2.9per cent to US$104.73 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement