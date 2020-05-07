Peloton raises revenue forecast as people turn to home workouts in lockdowns

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc raised its forecast for full-year revenue on Wednesday, as "stay at home" orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged more people to sign up for its fitness subscriptions.

The strong results validated heightened expectations around the company after analysts hailed Peloton, known for its US$2,200 exercise bikes, as one of the few companies to benefit from prolonged lockdowns and a shift in consumer behavior.

The company's shares rose 5per cent in extended trading, adding to a more than 40per cent jump in the last three months.

Peloton said it now expects fiscal year revenue to be in the range of US$1.72 billion to US$1.74 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of US$1.53 billion to US$1.55 billion.

The company also raised its outlook for Connected Fitness subscribers for the year to 1.04 million to 1.05 million, from its previous estimate of 920,000 to 930,000.

The loss-making company, which also offers on-demand exercise videos, said that it entered the fourth quarter with a backlog of bike deliveries in all geographies and that its sales continue to surpass expectations.

Peloton also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of US$500 million to US$520 million, well above the average analyst estimate of US$383.26 million.

In the reported third quarter, Peloton's total revenue surged 65.6per cent to US$524.6 million, handily beating analysts' estimates of US$487.7 million.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders widened to US$55.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$38.6 million, or US$1.76 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)