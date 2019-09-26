Peloton raises US$1.2 billion after IPO prices at top of range

NEW YORK: Peloton Interactive, the U.S. fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, on Wednesday raised US$1.16 billion in its initial public offering after pricing shares at the top end of its target range.

The IPO by Peloton, which has not turned a profit for at least the past three years, was seen by some in the market as a test of investor appetite for loss-making stocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peloton priced its IPO at US$29 per share, compared to a price range of US$26-US$29, the company said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

This valued Peloton at around US$8.1 billion, almost double its most recent valuation in the private market of US$4.15 billion, according to data provider PitchBook.

Peloton's listing comes after teeth alignment company SmileDirectClub , whose US$74.8 million losses like Peloton's more than doubled last year, priced its shares above its target range in its IPO. The stock tumbled on their market debut earlier this month.

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, which have no stated timetable for becoming profitable, have also struggled since going public earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founded in 2012, Peloton sells indoor bicycles in packages requiring memberships to access live and on-demand classes from home.

For the year ended June 30, Peloton's revenue more than doubled to US$915 million but net losses widened to US$195.6 million from US$47.9 million.

The stock is due to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol PTON.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays are among the underwriters to the IPO.

