Peloton revenue surges as pandemic boosts demand for fitness equipment

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc posted a 172per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's net income attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was US$89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$47.4 million, or US$2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to US$607.1 million from US$223.3 million.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)