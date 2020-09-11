Peloton revenue surges as pandemic boosts demand for fitness equipment

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc posted a 172per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company's net income attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was US$89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$47.4 million, or US$2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to US$607.1 million from US$223.3 million.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

