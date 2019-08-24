Pentagon awards Lockheed US$2.4 billion contract for F-35 spare parts

Pentagon awards Lockheed US$2.4 billion contract for F-35 spare parts

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a US$2.4 billion contract for spare parts for F-35 joint strike fighters purchased by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as foreign militaries, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Lockheed Martin&apos;s logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

