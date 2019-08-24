Pentagon awards Lockheed US$2.4 billion contract for F-35 spare parts
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a US$2.4 billion contract for spare parts for F-35 joint strike fighters purchased by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as foreign militaries, the Pentagon said on Friday.
WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin has been awarded a US$2.4 billion contract for spare parts for F-35 joint strike fighters purchased by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as foreign militaries, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese)