Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions - Politico

Business

Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions - Politico

The Pentagon is poised to reverse its opposition to a proposal that would further crack down on U.S. exports to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with internal deliberations.

The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bookmark

REUTERS: The Pentagon is poised to reverse its opposition to a proposal that would further crack down on U.S. exports to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with internal deliberations.

The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei, sources told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark