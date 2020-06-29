Pepsi joins Facebook in advertising boycott

REUTERS: PepsiCo Inc will stop advertising on Facebook Inc, Fox Business News reported on Sunday (Jun 28), citing sources.

The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a "global boycott" on placing Facebook ads, the report said.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The food and beverage company joins a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from Facebook, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's and Unilever PLC.