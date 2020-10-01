PepsiCo forecasts annual profit above expectations

PepsiCo Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, as consumers buy more of its snacks such as Doritos and Cheetos while staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said net revenue rose to US$18.09 billion from US$17.19 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 5. Analysts had expected revenue of US$17.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast full-year core earnings of US$5.50 per share, above expectations of US$5.36.

