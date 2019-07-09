PepsiCo results beat estimates on demand for sodas, chips

REUTERS: PepsiCo Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday (Jul 9), as the company benefited from demand for its sodas and Lays chips, as well as its sparkling waters.

Revenue in its snacking division, Frito-Lay North America, rose 4.5 per cent, while it increased 2.5 per cent in its beverage unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PepsiCo launched berry, lime and mango flavored sodas in 12-ounce cans earlier this year and introduced Bubly sparkling water in fruity flavors as well as healthier chips such as Bare's apple chips and Off the Eaten Path's veggie crisps.

Organic revenue, which excludes the effect of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, increased 4.5 per cent.

Three analysts polled by Refinitv IBES had expected a 4.87 per cent growth in organic revenue.

Net revenue rose 2.2 per cent to US$16.45 billion in the second quarter ended Jun 15 from a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$2.04 billion, or US$1.44 per share, from US$1.82 billion, or US$1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.54 per share.

Analysts on average had expected profit of US$1.50 per share and revenue of US$16.43 billion.

