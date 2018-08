PepsiCo Inc said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer in October after 12 years at the helm.

REUTERS: PepsiCo Inc said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer in October after 12 years at the helm.

PepsiCo President Ramon Laguarta will replace Nooyi, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)