PepsiCo's quarterly profit beats as advertising push pays off

REUTERS: PepsiCo Inc beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Thursday, as ramped up advertising and new low calorie versions of Gatorade boosted demand for its beverages in North America.

Shares rose 3 per cent to US$138 in light premarket trading, as the company said it expects to meet or exceed its fiscal 2019 organic revenue growth target of 4 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since taking the helm last October, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta has charted out an aggressive spending plan to revive demand for out-of-favour sugary sodas and promote new flavors launched to cater to health conscious consumers.

PepsiCo's advertising and marketing expenditure has jumped 12 per cent so far this year as the company has splurged on new ads for its trademark Pepsi beverages, rounding off with a campaign centering around the National Football League's 100th anniversary.

Overall beverage sales in North America rose 3.4 per cent in the third quarter to US$5.64 billion, also helped by new low sugar and organic versions of the Gatorade sports drink.

Net revenue rose 4.3 per cent to US$17.19 billion in the three months ended Sep 7, beating analysts' estimates of US$16.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, net income attributable to the company fell to US$2.10 billion, or US$1.49 per share, from US$2.50 billion, or US$1.75 per share, a year earlier.