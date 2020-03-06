Peugeot CEO Tavares says China strategy needs rethink

Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares said on Friday PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) will need to review their strategy in China after the closing of the merger between the two groups.

"We are in China to stay, we need to find a formula in order to succeed," Tavares said.

Car sales of PSA in China have fallen over the recent years.

