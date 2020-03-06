Peugeot CEO Tavares says China strategy needs rethink

Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares said on Friday PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) will need to review their strategy in China after the closing of the merger between the two groups.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of PSA Group, speaks during the annual results news conference at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

"We are in China to stay, we need to find a formula in order to succeed," Tavares said.

Car sales of PSA in China have fallen over the recent years.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

