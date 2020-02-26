Peugeot maker PSA's revenue, profits rise in 2019

PARIS: Peugeot maker PSA Group posted a higher-than-expected rise in 2019 revenue on Wednesday (Feb 26), although the volumes of cars sold declined, with the French firm saying it anticipated sliding demand in Europe and Russia this year.

The auto group, which is working through a merger with Italy's Fiat Chrysler , has relied on selling pricier models like SUVs to boost earnings at a time when revenues have faltered at many rivals.

PSA said group revenue came in at €74.7 billion (US$81.2 billion), up 1 per cent from a year earlier and slightly above the average of €74.2 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. Operating margins reached a record 8.5 per cent.

Net profit increased 13.2 per cent to €3.2 billion, and the company increased its dividend against 2019 results to €1.23 euros per share, up 58 per cent from 2018 levels.

