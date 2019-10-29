Pfizer beats profit estimates, raises 2019 earnings forecast

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc raised its 2019 full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, sending its shares up 3per cent.

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc posted a third-quarter profit well ahead of analysts' estimates on higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance and raised its earnings forecast for the year, sending the largest U.S. drugmaker's shares up 3per cent.

Under Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, who took office at the start of the year, Pfizer has streamlined operations and announced in July it would separate its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrance sales rose 25per cent to US$1.28 billion in the quarter, ahead of the average estimate of US$1.21 billion, according to numbers compiled by brokerage UBS.

The company said it expects to earn between US$2.94 per share and US$3.00 per share, up from a prior estimate of US$2.76 to US$2.86. Analysts on average were expecting US$2.82 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net income attributable to Pfizer's shareholders rose to US$7.68 billion, or US$1.36 per share, in the quarter, from US$4.11 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 75 cents per share, easily beating the average estimate of 62 cents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total revenue fell 5per cent to US$12.68 billion as sales of pain treatment Lyrica, which recently lost patent protection in the United States, more than halved to US$527 million.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)