Pfizer CEO says still negotiating with US on more coronavirus vaccines
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said the company has not signed an agreement yet with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021, telling CNN it is still negotiating whether to deliver the drug in the second or third quarter of the year.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by Louise Heavens)