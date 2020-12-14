Pfizer CEO says still negotiating with US on more coronavirus vaccines

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said the company has not signed an agreement yet with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021, telling CNN it is still negotiating whether to deliver the drug in the second or third quarter of the year.

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

